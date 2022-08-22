One man injured following shooting in Hampton in Aero Apartments area

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public's help in identifying the person or people involved in a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:53 p.m., officials received a call that someone was shot in the area of Coliseum Drive and Von Schilling Drive.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was in the area of the Aero Apartments, located in the 100 block of Aero Circle, when he was shot. He fled the area and upon approaching the intersection of Coliseum Drive and Von Schilling Drive, exited his vehicle and approached a citizen stopped at the traffic light, to seek aid.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.