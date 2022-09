NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening on Greenleaf Drive.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive after a call came in at 7:13 p.m.

One man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and one man has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.