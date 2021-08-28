One person displaced by Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One adult was displaced Friday evening after a fire caused significant damage to a home in the Western Branch section of Chesapeake.

Crews responded around 11:30 p.m., in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Someone reported the fire as they were driving by and discovered a one story residential home heavily involved in fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

Firefighters from Fire Station 11 arrived to find a large amount smoke and flames venting from the roof of the one-story house.

The fire was brought under control by 11:56 p.m., fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.