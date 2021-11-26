One person found pinned in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one person pinned to a vehicle.

At 4:16 p.m. Friday, Camden County Sheriff's Office and Pasquotank-Camden EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Camden Causeway, approximately one mile from Elizabeth City, according to Deputy L.T. Marcum of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

One person was found pinned and was later taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, Marcum said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Units from the Elizabeth City Fire Department and South Camden Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the response.

