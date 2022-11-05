One person hurt, another arrested after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating after a shooting sent a person to the hospital Friday night.

Officers said they got the call around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 24th Street. When they got there they found a man with what appeared to be a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said they have a man in custody who apparently knew the victim.

The police department did not release the names of the man they had in custody. They said an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back later as updates become available.