One person in critical condition after attempted robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that left one person seriously injured.

Police say it was initially reported as a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive at 6:12 p.m., on Saturday.

After their investigation, police say they determined the victim and two other people were in the process of selling an electronic device.

When they made contact with the buyers, police say they attempted to rob the victim and fired several rounds, striking the victim several times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say there are no suspects or arrests at this time.

If anyone has any information on this robbery and shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.