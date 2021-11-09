One person injured following crash involving Hampton medic unit on I-64

HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton medic unit was involved in a crash on Interstate 64.

Around 9:21 p.m., officials say a Hampton medic unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident on I-64 eastbound at the W. Mercury Boulevard on ramp. The crash resulted in one civilian being taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two fire department personnel and one civilian were involved in the crash. Officials say no patients were in the care of the medic unit during the time of the accident.

