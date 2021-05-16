Watch
One person injured in house fire in the Grafton area of York County

Posted at 4:28 PM, May 16, 2021
YORK COUNTY, Va. - York County Fire and Life Safety responded to a house fire in the Grafton area.

Around 12:30 pm Sunday, crews responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of Showalter Road. When crews arrived they initially found fire and heavy smoke showing from the house with heavy fire conditions located primarily in the kitchen area.

Officials say there was extensive fire and smoke damage that occurred in other portions of the home. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

According to officials, there were no other civilian or firefighter injuries.

The specific origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

