One person killed in crash on I-64 in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed and another person was injured early Tuesday morning when a car drove off of Interstate 64 into a line of trees.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of mile marker 150 around 1:30 a.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, State Police said.
One eastbound lane of I-64 was closed in the area for a few hours while troopers responded.
The crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
