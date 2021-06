HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Fire & Rescue and Hampton Police responded to a crash Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

Officials say a three-vehicle crash took place at 2 p.m., at E. Mercury Blvd. and Salem St.

According to photos released by Hampton Fire & Rescue, the crash resulted in a truck being overturned.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

