One person sent to hospital following fire at Greystone of Virginia

TOANO, Va. - One person was sent to the hospital following a fire at Greystone of Virginia.

On Monday, at 12:10 p.m. units from the James City County Fire and James City Bruton Volunteer Departments were dispatched to a fire at Greystone of Virginia in Toano.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small fire in a sandblasting machine. The fire was extinguished and one person was taken to a local hospital for medical care.

Due to the presence of chemicals and other potentially flammable items, a Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Hazardous Material Officer is on the scene with the York County Hazardous Materials Team to ensure the facility is safe.

