Watch
News

Actions

One person sent to hospital following house fire in Virginia Beach

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Beach Fire Department
VB Fire.PNG
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 21:06:51-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Firefighters are investigating a house fire that took place Sunday night.

Officials tweeted that fire crews were working a fire in the 1400 block of Stalls Way in Buckner Farms.

According to officials, one person was inside the home and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

One house was severely damaged and a second home was also damaged from exposure to the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections