One person sent to hospital following house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Firefighters are investigating a house fire that took place Sunday night.

Officials tweeted that fire crews were working a fire in the 1400 block of Stalls Way in Buckner Farms.

According to officials, one person was inside the home and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

One house was severely damaged and a second home was also damaged from exposure to the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.