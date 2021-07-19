One person sent to hospital following house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Firefighters are investigating a house fire that took place Sunday night.
Officials tweeted that fire crews were working a fire in the 1400 block of Stalls Way in Buckner Farms.
According to officials, one person was inside the home and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
One house was severely damaged and a second home was also damaged from exposure to the fire.
The fire is still under investigation.
Crews still working to contain the fire on Stalls Way. pic.twitter.com/ewbdDlg1rp— VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 19, 2021