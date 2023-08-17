One person with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Continental Dr. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Hampton Thursday afternoon.

Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 1st block of Continental Dr. An adult female has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The call came in at 4:53 p.m. pic.twitter.com/nvSuJBp0jp — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) August 17, 2023

A tweet from Hampton police said the call came in around 4:50 p.m. in the first block of Continental Drive, which is off Queen Street between Power Plant Parkway and I-664.

Police said a female had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, police said.

Investigators believe the victim was shot on Continental Drive, however, the motive and events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Authorities did not provide any other details about the case, and there was no suspect information available.

Police said this is an isolated incident and are asking anyone who knows what happened to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.