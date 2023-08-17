Watch Now
News

Actions

One person with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Continental Dr. in Hampton

Continental Drive shooting in Hampton.jpg
Hampton Police Department
One person had to go to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Continental Drive in Hampton. Aug. 17, 2023.
Continental Drive shooting in Hampton.jpg
Posted at 6:25 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 18:32:56-04

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Hampton Thursday afternoon.

A tweet from Hampton police said the call came in around 4:50 p.m. in the first block of Continental Drive, which is off Queen Street between Power Plant Parkway and I-664.

Police said a female had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, police said.

Investigators believe the victim was shot on Continental Drive, however, the motive and events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Authorities did not provide any other details about the case, and there was no suspect information available.

Police said this is an isolated incident and are asking anyone who knows what happened to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV