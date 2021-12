NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire is investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital.

A call for a fire at a one-story single-family home on Ramsey Road came in around 5:45 p.m., Tuesday.

According to officials, one resident will be taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was called under control at 6:15 p.m. The family will be displaced, but officials say it is uncertain at this time if Red Cross will be requested.

The fire is currently under investigation.