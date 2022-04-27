One student in custody, second student facing charges after being caught with guns on Hampton school property

HAMPTON, Va. - Two Hampton students were caught with a gun on school property on Wednesday.

Hampton Police is investigating a weapons law violation that occurred on Bethel High School property around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, two male students were in possession of a firearm on school property. One of the students was taken into custody on-site and the other student fled the school.

A 17-year-old male student was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Brandishing a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Firearm on School Property, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile. The other student, a 16-year-old male, has charges on file in connection to the incident.

The school's Resource Officers are working together with school administration to ensure the safety of citizens, students, and staff.