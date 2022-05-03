One woman dead, one man injured following Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

A call came in around 1:30 a.m., for a double shooting that took place in the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Police found a woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of W. Brambleton Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the woman as 32-year-old Delisha R. Taylor.

A man located nearby was taken to SNGH with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police, is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.