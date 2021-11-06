One woman injured, 2 homes struck by gunfire following shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early Saturday morning hours.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street extension at 3:54 a.m. When officers arrived they found several shell casings located in the area and two residences were found to be struck by gunfire.

One woman who was injured during the shooting was treated by crews and then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available.

