Online threats lead to increased police presence at Menchville High School

Posted at 8:28 AM, Jan 03, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Schools requested a heightened police presence at Menchville High School after online threats were noticed, according to a spokesperson with Newport News Schools.

The spokesperson said the comments, which were made last night on social media, were “unsubstantiated” and “threatening in nature.” The increased police presence was requested by the school to be cautious, and ongoing searches on school grounds are underway.

This morning, the searches entailed conducting random bus searches. Throughout the day, random classrooms will be searched.

News 3 is working to learn more about the situation. Stay with us for updates.

