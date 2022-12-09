Operation Bold Blue Line: 5 Hampton Roads cities get money for law enforcement training, equipment

VIRGINIA — A new state effort to reduce crime and support law enforcement hiring in Virginia.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million to "Operation Bold Blue Line."

The money is coming from the Criminal Justice Services Board, and will be used in local and state criminal justice programs.

Some of the funding will be used to establish new officer training academies for officers from other states who want to work in Virginia.

Five Hampton Roads cities are receiving money for law enforcement training and equipment. They are listed below.

Chesapeake: $692476M



Hampton: $750,000M



Norfolk: $749704M



Newport News: $749,996M



Portsmouth: $22M

You can find out more information by clicking here.