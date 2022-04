Tropicana is looking to revolutionize your breakfast routine.

The company is swapping out the classic cereal and milk combo and replacing it with…orange juice and cereal!

The juice giant has created a new cereal called Tropicana crunch. According to it’s website the honey-almond flavored cereal will pair perfectly with your orange juice in the morning.

Tropicana says that Tropicana crunch will only be available through the website.