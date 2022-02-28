Organ donation has ability to impact 75 lives

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Did you know checking your status could impact 75 lives?

According to Donate Life Virginia, organ donation can save eight people and improve life for 75 people.

There are currently more than 110,000 people in the U.S. waiting for organ transplants. About 8,000 people die each year waiting for an organ transplant. About two Virginians die every week waiting for an organ, according to the organization's website.

In Virginia, you can sign up to be an organ donor either online or at a local DMV.

