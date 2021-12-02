Orlando, here they come! Suffolk cheer team tumbles it out for national championship

SUFFOLK, Va.— A Suffolk cheerleading team is proving they can cheer anywhere. The Bennett's Creek Warriors are ready to head to Florida to compete for a national championship after a long pause due to COVID-19.

News 3 got an inside look at the team practice.

It's a huge accomplishment that took a ton of work, both on and off the mat, for three groups who come together to cheer big.

Addison Berland, a BCW cheerleader, said, " We put a lot of effort into this, and we finally get to go."

The national Pop Warner cheer and dance championships in Orlando feature more than 340 cheer and dance teams who compete at a three-day-long event. Athletes like Berland are excited to compete and represent southeastern Virginia.

Heather Stoner, the cheer and dance coordinator for the BCW, said, "Seeing all of their hard work pay off, and moving on to Florida to go and compete at that level, it really kinds of lets them know that when they work hard in school and on the mat, they can achieve anything."

Due to the pandemic, the cheer team had to take a step back from the mat last year. But now they're ready to prove why they deserve to tumble it out in Orlando.

Once the athletes touch down in Florida next week, they tell us they're ready for war.

