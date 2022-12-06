Watch Now
Oscar Mayer ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products recalled

Posted at 5:40 AM, Dec 06, 2022
A recall has been issued for 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall was issued by the Kraft Heinz Foods Company, the company that owns Oscar Mayer. The recall was issued for “possible cross-contamination with under-processed products,” said FSIS.

The agency said concerns arose about cross-contamination when they were made aware that the ham and cheese loaf products were sliced on equipment that was used on under-processed products.

No adverse reactions have been reported from eating the ham and cheese loaves. FSIS recommends consumers either throw away the product or return it to the store.

