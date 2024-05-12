Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter speaks at Jamestown exhibit featuring her works

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - An Academy Award-winning costume designer with local ties returned on Saturday to speak at an exhibit featuring her works.

Two-time Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter spoke at the opening of a new exhibit at Jamestown Settlement called "Ruth E. Carter: Afro-Futurism in Costume Design."

The exhibit opened Saturday, May 11 and runs to the beginning of December. It features more than 60 of Carter's costumes.

The Hampton University graduate's works have been seen in numerous television shows and movies, including the two Black Panther films for which she won her Oscars.

At the exhibit, Carter spoke about her style and process.

"When I think of the color palettes of some of my films, like, 'Do the Right Thing,' you know, it's a protest film, but it's vibrant and it has emotion in it," said Carter. "I think that sentiment is what lives through the Africanisms and the Afro-Future."

According to a release from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, the exhibit chronicles "the rich tapestry of the human experience from Jamestown in 1619 through the antebellum strife to the radiant promise of Afrofuture."

Carter's appearance at Jamestown was part of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation's Director's Series, sponsored by Towne Bank. The exhibit itself is sponsored by Dominion Energy.

Access is included with admission to Jamestown Settlement.