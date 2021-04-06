Outdoor tea tasting, spring plant sale comes to Suffolk during Historic Garden Week in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Tourism is set to hold a Tea Tasting & Spring Plant Sale event at the Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion in honor of Historic Garden Week in Virginia.

On Saturday, April 24, the Suffolk Farmers Market in partnership with Stillwater Tea House is bringing to the community a tea tasting and plant sale event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion is located at 524 North Main Street in Downtown Suffolk.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say a variety of items will be sold such as hot tea, an assortment of sweet treats, and a delicious mix of finger-foods by Stillwater Tea House. Decorative, yard, and vegetable plants will be sold by 5&2 Farms, Fable Flower Farm, and B&H Produce.

To ensure COVID-19 safety, organizers say multiple hand sanitizing stations will be located in the Pavilion, and face coverings are strongly encouraged.

Historic Garden Week in Virginia runs from April 17 to April 24.