Outdoor workers in Hampton Roads take precautions to beat the extreme heat

NORFOLK, Va. — It's shaping up to be a scorcher with extreme heat and humidity in Hampton Roads. Heat can be dangerous, too, as the number one weather-related killer each year, according to the National Weather Service.

Those who work outdoors should take extra precautions to beat the heat.

"I just felt this morning that it was heating up early so I already knew today was going to be a pretty warm day," said Acquael Harris, owner of Green Pastures Landscaping LLC. "I got the coolers, got the ice ready. I have fruit and everything. It does the job."

He's seen what can happen in extreme weather.

"A few years ago, a couple of guys wanted to do what they wanted to do, I guess they didn't take me seriously, they wanted to smoke marijuana and eat pizza on their lunch break. And the guy almost passed out, he had to go to the hospital," said Harris.

Harris and the rest of his crew want to avoid any heat-related issues.

"We're eating fruit, we're drinking a lot of Gatorade, a lot of water, stuff like that," said Will, a crew member.

Harris said he notices the biggest difference when he hydrates the evening before he works outside.

He said diet is important, too.

"I cut back on my alcohol and everything," Harris said. "Around this type of year strictly vegan-type of eating because I know if I don't eat right I am not going to be able to work in this weather."

His crew, he said, can also take breaks or head home if the heat gets to them.

Heat-related illnesses can be a risk for anyone outdoors in extreme temperatures.

Some common warning signs for heat cramps include muscle cramping and tightness in the body due to salt loss. Some symptoms of heat exhaustion are excessive sweating, rapid breathing, rapid pulse and dizziness and nausea.

Heat stroke can result in high body temperatures of more than 104 degrees, shallow rapid breathing, and a rapid but weak pulse.

First responders say it's a good idea to hydrate, limit coffee and alcohol, and take breaks to cool off when it gets so hot.

Most cities offer free areas to cool off, too. The City of Norfolk said you can head to one of their libraries, the lobbies of Lambert's Point Community Center, the Norview Community Center or the Salvation Army Hope Center.