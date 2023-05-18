Outer Banks' Lighthouse Beach lands spot on list of top 10 U.S. beaches

A ranking of the nation's 10 best beaches for 2023 has been announced, and Lighthouse Beach in the Outer Banks has made the list once again.

The annual list, released on Thursday, was compiled by Stephen Leatherman, the university professor known as “Dr. Beach.”

This is the 33rd year Leatherman, a professor in the Department of Earth & Environment at Florida International University, has rated the best of America's 650 public beaches around Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer.

St. George Island in Florida topped the list this year. Leatherman said what set it apart from others is its natural beauty, lack of development, abundant activities including fishing, swimming, kayaking, cycling, camping and an unparalleled view of the night sky for stargazers.

“There's just so many things that capture my imagination there,” Leatherman said in an interview. “It's an idyllic place.”

Leatherman uses 50 criteria to evaluate beaches including sand type, wave action, whether lifeguards are present, presence of wildlife, the level of development and crowding, and many other factors. Extra credit is given to beaches that forbid cigarette smoking, mainly because of the need to prevent discarded butts. None were seen during a recent visit to St. George Island, he said.

“I had to give them more credit for that,” Leatherman said. “I think people are coming around to the point of view that our beaches are some of our greatest recreational areas. You can go to the beach and you can do so many things.”

Here is Dr. Beach's complete 2023 top 10:

1. St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle

2. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

3. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

4. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

5. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina

6. Coronado Beach, San Diego

7. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

8. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

9. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts