Outer Banks sees more than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles wash ashore

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - More than 200 chilly sea turtles have washed up on Outer Banks beaches since Christmas.

The turtles are being nursed back to health at the North Carolina Aquariums.

Associate veterinarian Lori Westmoreland said they have received calls constantly the last few days of lethargic sea turtles. She said they have a condition called "cold-stunned."

Ellen Ice/WTKR More than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles wash up in the Outer Banks

“When the temperature drops, they can’t regulate their own body temperature because they’re reptiles. So, their body temperature drops at the same time,” said Westmoreland.

The juvenile Kemps Ridley sea turtles, green sea turtles, and a few loggerheads have to be gradually warmed up. A process that takes several days. Westmoreland said if it's done too slow, the turtles won't make it. If they're warmed up too fast, it's the same result. She said it's a delicate balance.

“We’ve had turtles come in with internal body temperatures of 36 degrees which is just above freezing,” said Westmoreland.

If you come across a cold-stunned sea turtle, call your local sea turtle stranding hotline. In North Carolina, the number is (252)-241-7367. For Virginia, it's (757)-385-7575.

Even if the sea turtle may not appear to be alive, rehabilitation experts say it's important to call, because there is a chance the turtle is just too lethargic to move.