Outer Banks Target, featuring CVS & Ulta, officially open for business

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Kill Devil Hills’ new Target store held its grand opening on Sunday, April 2, making it the first Target in the Outer Banks.

The store’s opening created about 100 new jobs in the area, according to Ketchum, a PR firm working with Target. The Target location, which is about 120,000 square feet, features apparel and accessories, adult beverages, a CVS, an Ulta Beauty and more.

Target

“We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Kill Devil Hills & greater OBX community," said RJ Cunningham, Store Director of the new Target store. “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across home, apparel and accessories, adult beverage and much more.”

The store’s address is 1091 N. Croatan Highway, and it’s open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.