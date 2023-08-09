Outlook Beach in Hampton ranked as one of Virginia's best 'secret' beaches

HAMPTON, Va. — Some of Virginia's beaches that are located off the beaten path are getting their moment in the spotlight.

They're being called the commonwealth's best "secret beaches," compiled by Dogwood. It just means they're some of the hidden gems.

The list includes Outlook Beach in Hampton. It's one of several beaches long the Chesapeake Bay. What might make Outlook Beach most special is that it's right across from the stone fort at the Fort Monroe National Monument.

Mary Fugere with the Hampton Visitor's and Convention Bureau said being able to relax, enjoy the views and soak in all the history is what makes Outlook Beach such a special place.

"I think because it was a military operated site, that people aren't aware of it," Fugere said. "But I think people love it because you have these beautiful beaches, the beautiful cove, the beautiful harbor with the ships coming out and always activity to view."

The beach, which is open to the public, also features a variety wildlife to see.

Lifeguards are stationed at the beach seasonally.

In addition to Outlook Beach, Grand View Nature Preserve in Hampton also made this list of "secret beaches."