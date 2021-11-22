Over 10 catalytic converters stolen in Gloucester throughout November

GLOUCESTER COUNTRY, Va. - According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office there have been at least 10 catalytic converter thefts in the month of November.

The thefts are listed on a weekly press release as different charges of larceny ranging from petit larceny to grand larceny.

Each theft happened relatively close to one another with them all being on George Washington Memorial Highway.

Between November 5, 2021 and November 17, 2021 a catalytic converter was taken from a customer’s vehicle that was parked at Tom's Auto Repair located at 8986 George Washington Memorial Highway.

The report for the theft was filed on November 17, 2021 at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Another report of three catalytic converters being cut off of vehicles was put in on the same day, November 17, 2021, at approximately 1:20 p.m.

These thefts happened down the highway at Mike’s Tire and Recapping located on 4009 George Washington Memorial Highway.

Reports say that the theft occurred sometime over the past five to six weeks meaning it could have happened in December.

The converters were stolen from three different vehicles: two are owned by customers and one belonged to the business.

On the next day, November 18, 2021, a report came in around 11 a.m. saying that a total of eight catalytic converters had been stolen overnight.

The converters were stolen from customer’s cars at Bobby's Auto Service Center located on 2862 George Washington Memorial Highway.

The total of catalytic converters stolen is currently 12.

If you have any information regarding these thefts you are encouraged to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.