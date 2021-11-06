Watch
News

Actions

Over 1000 turkeys to be given away to James City County community

items.[0].image.alt
Larry Crowe/AP
FILE - (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)
Don't Wash Turkey
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 17:45:41-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the James City County community is giving away over 1,000 turkeys.

On Saturday, November 13 and November 20, at 10 a.m., the annual giveaway will take place at 6692 Richmond Road, Williamsburg.

The giveaway is made possible by the James Maloney Foundation and the James City County Bruton Volunteer Fire Department. The first 200 people to register will also receive a free bottle of wine.

Organizers say there will also be a fire truck demonstration for children at the event.

To register, click here.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks