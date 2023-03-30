Over 1k people volunteer for inaugural Great Suffolk Cleanup

SUFFOLK, Va. — Over the course of two days, over 1,000 people participated in the inaugural Great Suffolk Cleanup event.

The cleanup, organized by Keep Suffolk Beautiful, entailed volunteers picking up litter throughout the city on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. The City of Suffolk says roadways, parks, schools and parking lots from Whaleyville and Holland to Eclipse and Harbour View were cleaned up.

Over 1,300 trash bags were filled with litter and 375 tires on the city’s roadsides were removed.

The city says the most common items found by volunteers were fast food litter and beverage containers. Some odd items were found as well, including a bowling ball, a Motown Christmas CD, an Xbox and a $100 Amazon gift card.

Suffolk City Manager Al Moor authorized Suffolk City employees to partake in the giant cleanup effort on Friday, and more the 450 city employees ended up volunteering.

"Keeping our City clean is a community effort, and we have set the bar high for the next Great Suffolk Cleanup,” said Moor.

The city says they plan to make the cleanup an annual occurrence.