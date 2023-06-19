Watch Now
Over 2.7k lbs. of frozen beef shepherd's pie recalled after customers find bits of plastic inside

Over 2,700 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pies from Conagra Brands, Inc., are being recalled due to concerns about the potential presence of plastic in the products, according to the USDA.

The affected products, called “Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie,” were distributed to stores nationwide, the USDA said. The department says authorities were made aware of the contamination after receiving consumer complaints about “pieces of clear, flexible plastic” in the pies.

So far, the USDA says no adverse reactions from consumers have been reported.

The USDA says anyone who purchased the recalled pies should either throw away the product or return it.

For instructions on how to check if the pie you purchased was recalled, click here.

