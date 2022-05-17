Over $2 million worth of counterfeit designer clothes seized at Port of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA— Over an estimated $2 million worth of counterfeit designer clothes was seized in Norfolk.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Port of Norfolk seized designer dresses and shawls that they say are estimated to be worth more than $2 million dollars, due to trademark violations.

In April, a shipment of clothing destined for Ohio was detained that had contents of counterfeit dresses, shawls, and women's slips.

A total of 1,120 garments that used Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Apple trademarks, were seized by CBP.

CBP Trade specialist at the Consumer Products Mass Merchandising Center says they determined that the counterfeit clothing if real was worth $2,372,490.00

"CBP is charged with enforcing trade laws, and we continue to devote substantial resources to target, intercept, detain, seize and forfeit shipments of goods that violate these laws," said Mark J Laria, CBP Area Port Director, Norfolk, VA.

According to CBP data, handbags, wallets, apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, and consumer electronics are at higher risk of being counterfeited. Counterfeit versions of popular brands are regularly sold in online marketplaces and flea markets.

Consumers can take the following steps to help protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods: