PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A job fair is coming to the Portsmouth community this Tuesday.

On Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a work fair will take place at the Portsmouth Sportsplex, located at 1801 Portsmouth Blvd.

Over 20 employers are expected to be there. Amazon, Hampton City Schools, and Portsmouth Police Department are among the employers to be in attendance.

The job fair is free and open to the public.