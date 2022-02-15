Watch
Over 30 kilograms of drugs seized, VB police executes multi-jurisdictional operation

Uncredited/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
Posted at 9:34 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 09:35:03-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, seized approximately 32 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 12 kilograms of methamphetamine in a multi-jurisdictional operation.

The seizure was a result of an investigation into a transnational drug trafficking organization that spanned across numerous states.

A suspect was also arrested along with the drugs seized.

In Virginia, approximately 12.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized. On the same day in Dupont, Pennsylvania an additional 20 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 7 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized following a consent search of a tractor trailer.

Virginia Beach Police worked with HSI Norfolk Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), HSI Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to execute this seizure.

