Over 30 kilograms of drugs seized, VB police executes multi-jurisdictional operation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, seized approximately 32 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 12 kilograms of methamphetamine in a multi-jurisdictional operation.

The seizure was a result of an investigation into a transnational drug trafficking organization that spanned across numerous states.

A suspect was also arrested along with the drugs seized.

In Virginia, approximately 12.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized. On the same day in Dupont, Pennsylvania an additional 20 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 7 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized following a consent search of a tractor trailer.

Virginia Beach Police worked with HSI Norfolk Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), HSI Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to execute this seizure.