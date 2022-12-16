Over 40k pounds of meatball spill onto I-95 due to crash

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor trailer crash caused over 40,000 pounds of frozen meatballs to spill onto Interstate 95 in Greensville County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The investigation revealed that driver Al Stenford was going southbound on I-95 in a 2000 Peterbilt tractor trailer when he “ran off the roadway, overcorrected and struck the guardrail, causing the truck and trailer to jackknife.”

As a result, the trailer separated from the truck and stayed in the roadway. Another tractor trailer, also traveling southbound, then hit the trailer in the roadway.

This collision caused the 40,000 pounds of meatballs to spill onto the interstate. Afterwards, lanes were blocked to clean up the frozen meat.

Police said Stenford has been charged with “failing to obey a highway marking.”