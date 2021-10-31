Over 50 employers to attend Chesapeake 'Careers in Construction' job fair

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Looking for a job in construction? More than 50 employers will be recruiting heavily at an upcoming job fair scheduled for November 3.

The "Careers in Construction" Job Fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chesapeake Conference Center. The event is held in partnership with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Virginia Associated Builders and Contractors, Coastal Virginia Building Association, Builders Contractors Exchange, Hampton Roads Utility & Heavy Contractors Association, Virginia Career Works & the Virginia Employment Commission.

Some of the job openings employers are looking to fill at the fair include heavy equipment operators, construction inspectors, heavy equipment shop technicians, accountants, electricians, painters and construction planners, among many others.

According to the event's organizers, the fair is open to all job seekers. Veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses are especially encouraged to attend.

The employers present at the fair will be:

Heartland Construction, Inc.

Hercules Fence

Gerloff Painting

Century Concrete, Inc.

Ocean Construction Services

IES Commercial, Inc.

Virginia Drywall, Inc.

Warwick Mechanical Group

Bay Concrete Construction

Fay Southeast, S&B USA Construction

Tidewater Utility Construction

Refcon Services Inc.

Balicore, LLC

Bissette Construction Corporation

Corman Kokosing Construction

RENCON LLC

American Road Markings

Comfort Systems of Virginia, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals

Froehling & Robertson

BEACON CUSTOM HOMES, LLC

Chesapeake Controls

Solid Structures Fences and Decks

Compo Construction Company

Southern Material Handling

Goodwin William Staffing

United Rentals

Gaston Brothers Utilities

Old Dominion Group

Triad Electrical Solutions, Inc.

McKown Pressure Wash, Painting & Contracting

First Atlantic Restoration

Jerry Harris Remodeling

Security Technology Group

J.D. Miles & Sons, Inc.

Trident Civil

Norfolk Utilities

Mr. Rogers Windows

INDEPENDENT LIGHTING CORP.

Precision Measurements, Inc.

CP&P

Clark Building Group, Inc.

Door Engineering Corporation

Bay Electric Co., Inc.

Allan Myers

City of Virginia Beach

Branscome Inc.

Virginia Beach Public Works Operations

Snow Jr. & King, Inc.

Dow Construction, Inc.

Virginia Army National Guard

Representatives will also be present from Virginia Career Works, the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Associated Builders and Contractors and the Hampton Roads Utility & Heavy Contractors Association.

To register for the event, click here. Registration is encouraged but not required.