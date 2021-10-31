Over 50 employers to attend Chesapeake 'Careers in Construction' job fair

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Looking for a job in construction? More than 50 employers will be recruiting heavily at an upcoming job fair scheduled for November 3.
The "Careers in Construction" Job Fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chesapeake Conference Center. The event is held in partnership with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Virginia Associated Builders and Contractors, Coastal Virginia Building Association, Builders Contractors Exchange, Hampton Roads Utility & Heavy Contractors Association, Virginia Career Works & the Virginia Employment Commission.
Some of the job openings employers are looking to fill at the fair include heavy equipment operators, construction inspectors, heavy equipment shop technicians, accountants, electricians, painters and construction planners, among many others.
According to the event's organizers, the fair is open to all job seekers. Veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses are especially encouraged to attend.
The employers present at the fair will be:
- Heartland Construction, Inc.
- Hercules Fence
- Gerloff Painting
- Century Concrete, Inc.
- Ocean Construction Services
- IES Commercial, Inc.
- Virginia Drywall, Inc.
- Warwick Mechanical Group
- Bay Concrete Construction
- Fay Southeast, S&B USA Construction
- Tidewater Utility Construction
- Refcon Services Inc.
- Balicore, LLC
- Bissette Construction Corporation
- Corman Kokosing Construction
- RENCON LLC
- American Road Markings
- Comfort Systems of Virginia, Inc.
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Froehling & Robertson
- BEACON CUSTOM HOMES, LLC
- Chesapeake Controls
- Solid Structures Fences and Decks
- Compo Construction Company
- Southern Material Handling
- Goodwin William Staffing
- United Rentals
- Gaston Brothers Utilities
- Old Dominion Group
- Triad Electrical Solutions, Inc.
- McKown Pressure Wash, Painting & Contracting
- First Atlantic Restoration
- Jerry Harris Remodeling
- Security Technology Group
- J.D. Miles & Sons, Inc.
- Trident Civil
- Norfolk Utilities
- Mr. Rogers Windows
- INDEPENDENT LIGHTING CORP.
- Precision Measurements, Inc.
- CP&P
- Clark Building Group, Inc.
- Door Engineering Corporation
- Bay Electric Co., Inc.
- Allan Myers
- City of Virginia Beach
- Branscome Inc.
- Virginia Beach Public Works Operations
- Snow Jr. & King, Inc.
- Dow Construction, Inc.
- Virginia Army National Guard
Representatives will also be present from Virginia Career Works, the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Associated Builders and Contractors and the Hampton Roads Utility & Heavy Contractors Association.
To register for the event, click here. Registration is encouraged but not required.