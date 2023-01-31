Over 52k lbs. of charcuterie meat recalled due to ‘possible listeria contamination’

Daniele International LLC is recalling nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products due to possible listeria contamination, according to the USDA.

The impacted products were sent to retailers across the country from Dec. 23, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2023.

The following products have been recalled:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

The USDA says the issue was discovered during a routine inspection when “where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact.” The USDA says side effects of consuming food with L. monocytogenes include “fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.”

Consumers are advised to throw these products away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, click here.