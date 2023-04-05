Watch Now
Over 70 vendors to participate in Suffolk Earth & Arts Festival

Posted at 7:17 AM, Apr 05, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. – Over 70 vendors have signed up to participate in the Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival, a family-friendly, outdoor event.

Vendors’ specialties and interests include arts and crafts, animal rescuing, environmental outreach and more, according to event organizers.

The festival’s food and beverage options include a beer garden by Nansemond Brewing Station and food trucks from the following restaurants: Amici's, El Korita, Route 58 Grill, Pinner House Coffee Bar and more.

There will be a wide range of activities and entertainment offered at the festival, including face painting, live music and dance performances, a rain barrel workshop, yoga and more, event organizers say.

A full schedule of the festival’s events will be released in the near future.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 22. It will be held at the Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church in Suffolk.

