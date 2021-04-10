Over 700 Hampton and Newport News seniors to be vaccinated at third clinic led by JenCare Medical Center

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton and Newport News residents ages 65 and older will get vaccinated April 10 at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 3100 Butternut Drive, Hampton Va. 23666.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m., pre-scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered to seniors as a community service.

This is the third Saturday that JenCare doctors have hosted a mass vaccination event at large Tidewater churches.

Thus far, JenCare Virginia centers already have administered over 7,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The event will end at 3 p.m. or will continue until 100 percent of the more than 1,000 vaccines provided by the Virginia Department of Health are administered.

