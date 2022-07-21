POQUOSON, Va. - Newport News Animal Welfare Officers seized a total of 88 animals from two homes on July 20, 2022, due to the homes having unsanitary conditions and lack of veterinary care.

According to the Communications/Media Relations Manager for the City of Newport News, there were 71 dogs, 10 cats, six hamsters and one guinea pig. 20 dogs were seized from one home and the other 68 were seized from the other. The two homes were around the corner from each other on Curson Court and Trottwood Dr.

Newport News Animal Welfare, Poquoson Police Department, Poquoson Fire Department, and the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter were the agencies involved in the seizure.

Many of the seized animals have medical issues and are currently being treated. Since the owner did not surrender the animals, they are on a seizure hold and are not currently up for adoption.

A court case for the seizure is scheduled for the week of July 25.