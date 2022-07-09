Watch Now
Over 9,000 Hampton Roads customers without power due to storms

Posted at 3:44 PM, Jul 09, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Storms across Hampton Roads on Saturday caused over 9,000 power outages.

According to Paula Miller of Dominion Energy, afternoon storms and lightning strikes have knocked out power for customers mainly in Norfolk Hampton, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk. According to Dominion Energy's power outage map, at 3:30 p.m., there were 9,903 power outages.

As of 4:30 p.m., the number of outages has decreased to 8,746.

Dominion Energy says about 4,000 of those customers are out in Norfolk. They say they have crews already responding and working on restoring power.

As of 3 p.m., there is not an estimated time of when power will be back on.

Click here to see where power outages are located in your area.

