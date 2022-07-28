Watch Now
Overnight construction work at S. Mallory in Hampton to impact travel on I-64 E

Virginia Department of Transportation
I-64 Widening Segment III Project .png
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 28, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - Drivers can expect to have their travel impacted due to construction work for the HRBT.

Crews performing Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project (HRBT) construction work are scheduled to work on I-64 East at the South Mallory Street off-ramp on Saturday, July 30, 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

They say construction crews will implement a series of ‘slow rolls’ to install ITS conduit for traffic cameras. A ‘slow roll’ is when a control vehicle, drives at a minimum of 10 miles per hour, to lead drivers through the work area.

Slow rolls will begin on I-64 East before Exit 265 LaSalle Avenue and continue to the Hampton shoreline.

Construction is dependent on weather.

