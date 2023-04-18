Watch Now
News

Actions

Overnight fire at Virginia Beach mobile home community destroys 4 homes

virginia beach overnight fire
virginia beach overnight fire
virginia beach mobile home fire
virginia beach mobile home fire
virginia beach mobile home fire
virginia beach mobile home fire
virginia beach mobile home fire
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 07:21:36-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire broke out in a Virginia Beach mobile home community overnight, leaving four mobile homes destroyed, according to VBFD.

The department says crews were dispatched in response to the fire on Tuesday, April 18. They arrived at the scene, located at Colonial Run Mobile Home Park in the 1200 block of Baker Road, just before 3 a.m.

Eight people were displaced as a result of the fire and four mobile homes were destroyed, VBFD says. No civilians, firefighters or pets were injured.

At the scene, Jeffrey Valladares, who lives in the mobile home community, said he’s thankful his family is okay after evacuating their home.

“I walk up to my window, moved the curtain, and I see the flames, and I see the flames in the trailer next to me. And that’s when I told my wife, ‘Get up, there’s a fire, we’ve got to go,’” Valladares said.

VBFD says it’s investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV