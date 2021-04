NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police investigate an overnight shooting that happened Tuesday around 11:39 p.m.

An officer near Warwick and Atkinson boulevards heard gunshots, and immediately responded.

Officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. He died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.