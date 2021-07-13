Overturned tractor-trailer causes lane closure on College Drive, police investigate

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a tractor trailer crash that shut down a travel lane on College Drive.

Crews are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer which has caused a southbound lane closure on College Drive at the Route 164 off-ramp.

Officials were contacted at 4:19 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Heavy wreckers are on scene and Public Works crews have set up detours in the immediate area.

The affected portion of the roadway is anticipated to remain closed for approximately an additional hour or less as the truck and container it was carrying are removed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

