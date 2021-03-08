Roads now open after overturned tractor trailer shuts down all travel lanes to Southwest Suffolk Bypass

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer Monday.

Officials received a call around 11:50 a.m. that a crash involving a fully-loaded tractor trailer was now on its roof after it lost its load of huge rolls of rubberized, non-hazardous materials. Several rolls struck and damaged an SUV, as well as a passenger vehicle.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews provided emergency medical assessment and treatment to individuals in one of the involved vehicles, including two adults and one child, who sustained minor injuries.

Officials say the truck driver is currently being evaluated for any possible injuries.

The road is now open to travel after being closed for hours.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

