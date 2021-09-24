Owners of O'Connor Brewing Co. in Norfolk release statement in response to allegations of toxic work environment

NORFOLK, Va. - A local brewery is responding against allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

O'Connor Brewing Company, located in Norfolk, released a statement Wednesday addressing complaints made by two of its former employees. The owners, Kevin and Penny O'Connor, say they they have taken the allegations seriously and have apologized "for any hurt this has caused anyone."

The founders acknowledge that they "should have known" about the complaints sooner and say they should have addressed them more quickly and effectively, taking responsibility.

In response to the allegations, the brewery has voluntarily launched an independent third party investigation led by a former Equal Opportunity Commission (EEOC) director, who "scrutinize[d]" the company's policies and procedures and interviewed both current and former employees of the brewery.

They say while they cannot disclose the full contents of the report due to "confidentiality reasons," they found some of the findings to be "troubling and heartbreaking."

In an effort to transform the alleged issues in the workplace, O'Connor Brewing Company has implemented a 24/7 anonymous HR hotline for employees to report concerns and has instituted quarterly Culture Surveys to learn of any new concerns employees may have about the work environment, among other changes.

"We also want to say that we are not racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic, as hating others is not who we are. We know that we can do better and will do better going forward by continuing to educate ourselves on these topics. Ensuring an inclusive and diverse workplace with open lines of communication has always been important to us and will be of the utmost importance as our company goes forward. We hope that you will give us a second chance," the O'Connors wrote.

You can read the brewery's full statement below: